Ronnie Edwards (left) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Edwards has been a shining light in a gloomy season for Posh. The 19 year-old centre-back was a clear winner of the PT player-of-the-season vote after some classy displays at Championship level.

His quality has naturally led to rumours of impending bids from top-flight clubs in England and on the continent, although no firm offers have yet been received.

Posh director of football Barry Fry has said offers would need to be well in excess of the £10 million package that took star striker Ivan Toney to Brentford before a bid was taken seriously. A fee of £15 million has been mentioned in national newspaper reports.

Spurs are known to be long-term admirers of Edwards, while fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace and Bundesliga clubs Borrusia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig are all said to be monitoring the player.

Manchester United apparently ignored the advice of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson who last summer recommended his old club should try and sign Edwards.

McCann is expected to select Edwards for the final Championship match of the season at home to Blackpool on Saturday. There is no question of leaving him out to protect against injury ahead of a big move as Posh did with Jack Marriott on the final day of the 2017-18 season.

“There has been plenty of interest in Ronnie,” McCann said. “And that’s understandable, but Ronnie won’t be bothered by any of it.

"He’s a level-headed lad who will just get on with playing his football. There is no question of me leaving him out of the side and I know Ronnie wouldn’t want that.”

Posh chairman has admitted there will be player sales this summer and the departure of Edwards would free up a lot of cash to build a squad capable of winning League One next season.

Posh could also listen to offers for midfielder Jorge Grant, centre-back Mark Beevers and goalkeeper Christy Pym as none of them look likely to feature in McCann’s plans for next season.