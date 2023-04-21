News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United kept their play-off bid on track with a midweek win at Accrington Stanley.

Peterborough United's play-off bid to be decide by just ONE goal - plus who will win automatic promotion tussle between Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle - picture gallery

Posh boosted their play-off bid with a 2-1 win at Accrington Stanley in midweek.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 08:17 BST

It leaves them just a point ahead of Derby, with three games to play each, and a point ahead of Bolton, who have a game in hand.

Posh will have their work cut out tomorrow when they host title-chasing Ipswich Town. It’s a touch easier for Bolton, who face Shrewsbury at home, and Derby who host Burton Albion.

Will Posh be in the top six? Here’s what the supercomputer thinks.

Win the league: 57% Promoted: 90% Play-offs: 12%

1. Plymouth Argyle - 97pts (+32)

Win the league: 57% Promoted: 90% Play-offs: 12% Photo: Tom Dulat

Win the league: 38% Promoted: 90% Play-offs: 16%

2. Ipswich Town - 96pts (+57)

Win the league: 38% Promoted: 90% Play-offs: 16% Photo: Michael Steele

Win the league: 5% Promotion: 42% Play-offs: 77%

3. Sheffield Wednesday - 93pts (+41)

Win the league: 5% Promotion: 42% Play-offs: 77% Photo: Dan Mullan

Promotion: 36% Play-offs: 95%

4. Barnsley - 89pts (+39)

Promotion: 36% Play-offs: 95% Photo: George Wood

