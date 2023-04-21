Posh boosted their play-off bid with a 2-1 win at Accrington Stanley in midweek.

It leaves them just a point ahead of Derby, with three games to play each, and a point ahead of Bolton, who have a game in hand.

Posh will have their work cut out tomorrow when they host title-chasing Ipswich Town. It’s a touch easier for Bolton, who face Shrewsbury at home, and Derby who host Burton Albion.

Will Posh be in the top six? Here’s what the supercomputer thinks.

Plymouth Argyle - 97pts (+32) Win the league: 57% Promoted: 90% Play-offs: 12%

Ipswich Town - 96pts (+57) Win the league: 38% Promoted: 90% Play-offs: 16%

Sheffield Wednesday - 93pts (+41) Win the league: 5% Promotion: 42% Play-offs: 77%

Barnsley - 89pts (+39) Promotion: 36% Play-offs: 95%