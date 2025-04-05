A man-of-the-match nomination was virtually impossible as the PT was forced to re-introduce the 2/10 and 3/10 ratings.
RATING KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker, 3-Terrible, 2-Abysmal.
1. JED STEER
The goalkeeper's careless pass started the incident that saw Edun sent off. He's in the middle of a shaky spell of form behind a defence that has conceded 10 goals in their last 3 games. Made one good save after the break and generally handled the crosses ok - 5. Photo: David Lowndes
2. JAMES DORNELLY
A bad error for the third Cobblers goal and the right-back never really recovered. He did enjoy one early charge forward which gave Cobblers' keeper his only difficult moment of the game, but his passing was poor throughout and he was all over the place defensively - 3. Photo: s
3. TAYO EDUN
Cost Posh any chance of getting back into the game by suffering a rush of blood to the head and striking an opponent in the face, after committing a foul on the edge of the penalty area. He will now get a four-game ban and might well have played his last game of the season, and maybe his last in Posh colours - 2. Photo: David Lowndes
4. OSCAR WALLIN
Looked lost without his regular central defensive partner. Beaten to the ball too often and too easily and caught in possession before conceding the penalty that made it 2-0. Battled hard in the second-half when it was too late to make a difference - 4. Photo: c
