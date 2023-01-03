Peterborough’s hopes of getting their promotion push back on track were hit following a 3-0 defeat at home to Wycombe Wanderers.

The 3-0 defeat followed an encouraging 2-0 win over MK Dons to leave Posh back in eight spot, five points adrift of Barnsley.

They now face a big task ahead to play their way back into the play-off places, with the latest Supercomputer giving Posh a one in five chance.

Give us your predictions on how you expect the rest of the season to shape up via our social media channels.

1. Sheffield Wednesday - 93pts (+45) Promotion chances: 77% Play-off chances: 29% Win the league: 43% Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2. Plymouth Argyle - 91pts (+30) Promotion chances: 64% Play-off chances: 40% Win the league: 30% Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

3. Ipswich Town - 88pts (+36) Promotion: 55% Play-offs: 52% Win the league: 18% Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

4. Derby County - 82pts (+32) Promotion: 39% Play-offs: 66% Win the league: 5% Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales