News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Peterborough United are being given a one in five chance of making the play-offs as their season continues to slump.

Peterborough United's new predicted finishing position after heavy defeat to Wycombe Wanderers - gallery

Peterborough’s hopes of getting their promotion push back on track were hit following a 3-0 defeat at home to Wycombe Wanderers.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 minutes ago

The 3-0 defeat followed an encouraging 2-0 win over MK Dons to leave Posh back in eight spot, five points adrift of Barnsley.

They now face a big task ahead to play their way back into the play-off places, with the latest Supercomputer giving Posh a one in five chance.

Give us your predictions on how you expect the rest of the season to shape up via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Posh news, here.

1. Sheffield Wednesday - 93pts (+45)

Promotion chances: 77% Play-off chances: 29% Win the league: 43%

Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales

2. Plymouth Argyle - 91pts (+30)

Promotion chances: 64% Play-off chances: 40% Win the league: 30%

Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales

3. Ipswich Town - 88pts (+36)

Promotion: 55% Play-offs: 52% Win the league: 18%

Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales

4. Derby County - 82pts (+32)

Promotion: 39% Play-offs: 66% Win the league: 5%

Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
PortsmouthBolton WanderersDerby CountySheffield Wednesday