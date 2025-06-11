Peterborough United's new home kit - fans comment on the design, the price and the choice of legends to adorn the shirt
The club unveiled their new strip for the 2025-26 season on Tuesday morning. The shirt features 20 Posh legends written into the design under the arms.
The absence of some popular Posh names and the price – the shirt is £52 which is £2 more than last season – were the only grumbles from fans on social media site X.
All comments seen by @PTAlanSwann.
Having seen it in person and bought it, this is a brilliant kit. In my opinion the best home shirt we’ve had so far this decade. Big big fan.
@gwandaddy
Great kit! Just bought full replica kit for my 7 year-old. He’s going to love it. He’d better at £74!
@scarboroughsss
Love the shirt, not so much the price tag and why is Bobby Barnes on the shirt, but fellow attacking partner, Tony Adcock is not? Adcock makes the all-time starting eleven for many older fans. Odd.
@eamonnduff
Nice kit, but for £52 I’ll wait to see the away and third shirt options before deciding which I’ll buy.
@Liampufc1996
Always think the shirt looks smarter with a collar. Only thing I'm not a massive fan of is the sponsor on the sleeve. Will obviously be getting it though.
@OHarniess
It’s a promotion-winning top.
@Tyles154
Best Posh shirt in years.
@AaronGratton24
What a jersey!
@WMPUFC
This is a beautiful shirt.
@cfcpep
Not sure about collars on football shirts. If Grant McCann's name isn't on it I probably won't bother!
@davidwh1971
Oh wowzers this could be an all-timer.
@HarrisonMann9
I am NOT buying this kit if it doesn't have Zakuani on there somewhere.
@connortlv
It’s fine. But how is David Seaman a legend for Posh and Grant McCann isn’t? Only error imo.
@DE180YPOSH
Actually this is a great shirt for once. However….Seaman wasn’t ever a legend for us, but McCann definitely is and £52 is scandalous.
@PUFCChris
Clean and classic. Bravo.
@theposh_
It’s absolutely superb One of the best there has been.
@footballtravs
I like the shirt but too many greats missing.
@gmac162
Nice idea, but how does Barnes get in over Adcock or Sterling?
@Poshtroll
I’m not a shirt person, but that is mint.
@ChestneyS
