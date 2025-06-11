Peterborough United's new home kit - fans comment on the design, the price and the choice of legends to adorn the shirt

By Alan Swann
Published 11th Jun 2025, 08:24 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 08:50 BST
Posh striker Gustav Lindgren models the new Posh home shirt. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comPosh striker Gustav Lindgren models the new Posh home shirt. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Posh striker Gustav Lindgren models the new Posh home shirt. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Reaction to the new Peterborough United home kit has generally been positive.

The club unveiled their new strip for the 2025-26 season on Tuesday morning. The shirt features 20 Posh legends written into the design under the arms.

Posh kit launch

The absence of some popular Posh names and the price – the shirt is £52 which is £2 more than last season – were the only grumbles from fans on social media site X.

All comments seen by @PTAlanSwann.

Having seen it in person and bought it, this is a brilliant kit. In my opinion the best home shirt we’ve had so far this decade. Big big fan.

@gwandaddy

Great kit! Just bought full replica kit for my 7 year-old. He’s going to love it. He’d better at £74!

@scarboroughsss

Love the shirt, not so much the price tag and why is Bobby Barnes on the shirt, but fellow attacking partner, Tony Adcock is not? Adcock makes the all-time starting eleven for many older fans. Odd.

@eamonnduff

Nice kit, but for £52 I’ll wait to see the away and third shirt options before deciding which I’ll buy.

@Liampufc1996

Always think the shirt looks smarter with a collar. Only thing I'm not a massive fan of is the sponsor on the sleeve. Will obviously be getting it though.

@OHarniess

It’s a promotion-winning top.

@Tyles154

Best Posh shirt in years.

@AaronGratton24

What a jersey!

@WMPUFC

This is a beautiful shirt.

@cfcpep

Not sure about collars on football shirts. If Grant McCann's name isn't on it I probably won't bother!

@davidwh1971

Oh wowzers this could be an all-timer.

@HarrisonMann9

I am NOT buying this kit if it doesn't have Zakuani on there somewhere.

@connortlv

It’s fine. But how is David Seaman a legend for Posh and Grant McCann isn’t? Only error imo.

@DE180YPOSH

Actually this is a great shirt for once. However….Seaman wasn’t ever a legend for us, but McCann definitely is and £52 is scandalous.

@PUFCChris

Clean and classic. Bravo.

@theposh_

It’s absolutely superb One of the best there has been.

@footballtravs

I like the shirt but too many greats missing.

@gmac162

Nice idea, but how does Barnes get in over Adcock or Sterling?

@Poshtroll

I’m not a shirt person, but that is mint.

@ChestneyS

