Peterborough United's League One title odds lengthen after Bolton Wanderers flop
Bolton Wanderers will play third tier football again after losing their League One play-off final 2-0 to Oxford United at Wembley last Saturday.
And Crawley Town completed the League One line-up for next season by winning the League Two play-off final at Wembley on Sunday, 2-0 against Crewe Alexandra.
Bolton’s continued presence in League One caused Posh to drift a little in the betting for the title with Sky Bet.
Posh had been listed as 10-1 joint third favourites behind Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town, but they are now priced at 12-1 joint fifth favourites.
Crawley have yet to enter the betting.
League One title odds
Sky Bet
3-1 Birmingham
8-1 Bolton
8-1 Huddersfield
11-1 Wrexham
12-1 Posh
12-1 Rotherham
14-1 Barnsley
14-1 Reading
16-1 Charlton
20-1 Blackpool
20-1 Lincoln
20-1 Stockport
20-1 Wycombe
20-1 Wigan
33-1 Mansfield
33-1 Stevenage
40-1 Bristol R
40-1 Orient
50-1 Exeter
66-1 Burton
66-1 Cambridge
66-1 Northampton
66-1 Shrewsbury