Will captain Harrison Burrows lead Posh to League One success next season? Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United now know their League One opposition for the 2024-25 season.

​Bolton Wanderers will play third tier football again after losing their League One play-off final 2-0 to Oxford United at Wembley last Saturday.

And Crawley Town completed the League One line-up for next season by winning the League Two play-off final at Wembley on Sunday, 2-0 against Crewe Alexandra.

Bolton’s continued presence in League One caused Posh to drift a little in the betting for the title with Sky Bet.

Posh had been listed as 10-1 joint third favourites behind Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town, but they are now priced at 12-1 joint fifth favourites.

Crawley have yet to enter the betting.

League One title odds

Sky Bet

3-1 Birmingham

8-1 Bolton

8-1 Huddersfield

11-1 Wrexham

12-1 Posh

12-1 Rotherham

14-1 Barnsley

14-1 Reading

16-1 Charlton

20-1 Blackpool

20-1 Lincoln

20-1 Stockport

20-1 Wycombe

20-1 Wigan

33-1 Mansfield

33-1 Stevenage

40-1 Bristol R

40-1 Orient

50-1 Exeter

66-1 Burton

66-1 Cambridge

66-1 Northampton