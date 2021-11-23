Peterborough United’s forgotten man starred in a thrilling Under 23 Premier League Cup tie

Joe Tomlinson.

Tomlinson who hasn’t started a Posh first team game since the very first Championship fixture of the season, also claimed an assist.

Posh were outplayed and 2-0 down at the break, but fought back to lead 3-2 before conceding a last-gasp equaliser to Kyron Gordon, his second of the match.

Posh were down to 10 men by then following a red card for central defender Emmanuel Fernandez.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Taylor

The Blades fielded a much stronger side than when the sides met 0-0 a couple of weeks back with Iliman Ndiaye, who scored twice against the Posh first team in a Championship game earlier in the season, in the starting line-up.

Posh ‘keeper Dan Gyollai did well to thwart Ndiaye after a poor backpass in the opening moments before Gordon opened the scoring from a corner in the 15th minute.

An unfortunate own goal from Charlie O’Connell gave the visitors their 2-0 lead, but Posh improved markedly in the second half as speedy new signing Joe Taylor was sent on.

Four minutes into the second-half Fernandes nodded home Tomlinson’s corner and just past the hour mark a foul on Fernandez enabled Tomlinson to equalise from the penalty spot.

Tomlinson’s stunning strike six minutes from time looked to have sealed a Posh win, but a second yellow card for Fennandes was followed by late Blades pressure and an equaliser for Gordon.

Joel Randell played 70 minutes for Posh, but is unlikely to be involved in tomorrow’s Championship fixture at Blackburn Rovers.

The Premier League Cup is played initially in groups. Posh won at Burnley in their first game.

Posh: Posh: Gyollai, Mensah, Tomlinson, Barker, O’Connell, Fernandez, Oluwabori (sub Taylor 46 mins), Harris, Kanu, Hickinson (sub Thomas 87 mins), Randall (sub Gyamfi 70 mins). Subs: Chong, Lakin.