Peterborough United’s FA Cup tie against Bristol Rovers expected to be settled on the day as replays set to be scrapped

The FA Cup. Photo: Getty Images.

Replays for FA Cup third and fourth round ties this season are expected to be scrapped as football attempts to deal with an expected surge in Covid-induced postponements.

Posh host Rovers on Saturday, January 8 (3pm) and the club have slashed admission prices for the fixture.

Prices: Season Ticket Holders (in advance): Adults: £13, Seniors/U22s: £8, U18s: £3

Non season ticket holders (in advance): Adults: £15, Seniors/U22s: £10, U18s: £5

Match Day (general sale): Adults: £20, Seniors/U22s: £15, U18s: £5

Season ticket holders in the Executive Suite can purchase a ticket for £15 for adults with seniors/under 22s tickets priced at £10. This includes a match day programme. Non season-ticket holder Executive Suite members can purchase tickets for £20 for adults and £15 for seniors/under 22s, which also includes a match day programme.