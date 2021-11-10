Puma EFL match ball. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Peterborough United's eye-catching ranking alongside Reading & QPR in Championship's most wasteful finishers

Peterborough United have endured a rocky start to their Championship campaign.

By Jason Jones
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 1:18 pm

The Posh currently sit 21st in the second tier and have won just four of their opening 17 matches.

As the old adage goes, goals win you games, and in that respect, United have struggled too, registering 17 strikes so far.

But how much better could they be doing in front of goal?

We’ve taken a look at every Championship side's total shots tally, as well as their total number of goals scored, to determine their conversion rate so far this term.

Which clubs have been the most ruthless when it counts in 2021/22, and who has been the most wasteful? We’ve got all the answers right here, with teams ranked from worst to best.

*All data from Transfermarkt.

1. Hull City

Actual League Position: 22nd Total shots: 263 Goals: 11 Shot conversion rate: 4.2% (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

2. Barnsley

Actual League Position: 23rd Total shots: 254 Goals: 12 Shot conversion rate: 4.7% (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Photo Sales

3. Derby County

Actual League Position: 24th Total shots: 234 Goals: 13 Shot conversion rate: 5.6% (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Photo: Jacques Feeney

Photo Sales

4. Millwall

Actual League Position: 9th Total shots: 291 Goals: 17 Shot conversion rate: 5.8% (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Photo: Jacques Feeney

Photo Sales
QPRReading
Next Page
Page 1 of 6