Peterborough United’s Easter form offers some hope and they are playing two equally out-of-form teams

Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates his winning goal at Fleetwood on Good Friday last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh host promotion-chasing Blackburn Rovers on Good Friday (3pm) before travelling to relegation rivals Barnsley on Monday (3pm).

The good news is Posh have only lost one of their last 10 Easter fixtures, a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Fleetwood on Good Friday in 2017 when there was very little to play for.

The bad news is Posh have only won three of those Easter games and three-point returns are an absolute necessity right now.

Jack Baldwin celebrates a goal for Posh against Northampton on Easter Monday, 2018.

A late Jonson Clarke-Harris goal secured a 1-0 Good Friday win at Fleetwood last season and the relegation-bound Cobblers were seen off 2-0 at London Road on Easter Monday, 2018 thanks to early goals from Jack Baldwin and Jack Marriott.

And on Good Friday, 2016 Posh were fortunate 3-1 home winners over Coventry City side thanks mainly to a brilliant first-half display from goalkeeper Ben Alnwick.

Michael Bostwick, Lee Angol and Harry Beautyman scored for Posh with former England international Joe Cole replying for the Sky Blues.

Posh are facing two of the Championship’s most out-of-form teams over Easter, although their own recent record is just as poor.

Posh, Blackburn and Barnsley have all picked up just six points from their last six matches.