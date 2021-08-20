Peterborough United’s attacking threat presents a ‘formidable’ challenge says the Preston North End head coach

Harrison Burrows has been pinpointed as a major Posh threat by Preston boss Frankie McAvoy.

Preston head coach Frankie McEvoy says his team will have to be on top form defensively if they are to pick up their first points of the season.

Posh have increased their attacking potential tomorrow as Sammie Szmodics returns to the squad, altough he’s thought unlikely to start.

McAvoy told his local press: “Their front three are all good. Jonson Clarke-Harris has done great - over 30 goals last season - and young Dembele is a livewire and a good player, who also creates.

Preston head coach Frankie McAvoy. Photo Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

“They have Burrows as well, so they are decent and it’ll be a difficult game - as they all are.

“Darren Ferguson has done really well. He got them promoted last season and sometimes when you come up from the league below you play without fear.

“They lost their first game but they’ve come back well. They turned it around against Derby with two late goals, and obviously the other night they were 2-0 up and looking convincing against a good Cardiff side before they conceded two late goals.

“But they’re a good team. They’ve got real energy around the team. I’ve said many a time you don’t have any divine right to win a game. You’ve got to go and earn the right to win it and we’ve got to go and do that on Saturday because anybody on their day can beat anybody in the Championship and for me, it’ll be a formidable game.

“I hope that we’re up for a challenge. I believe myself that we’re good enough to go and win the game.”