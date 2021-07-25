The Posh management team of Darren Ferguson (left) and Mark Robson have much to ponder ahead of the Championship season.

Peterborough United’s 2021-22 Championship finish is predicted by a ‘super-computer’

A so-called ‘super-computer’ has predicted the finishing position of Peterborough United in the 2021-22 Championship.

By Alan Swann
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 2:10 pm

This forecast comes via BonusCodeBet’s ‘super-computer’, an algorithm that has analysed informative betting markets including title winner, top six, top half finish and relegation.

See where Posh and the rest of the Championship teams are predicted to finish and the current market odds (all photos from Getty Images)...

1.

1st Fulham: 11/2 to win the title.

2.

2nd: West Bromwich Albion. 7/1 to win the title.

3.

3rd: Sheffield United. 8/1 to win the title.

4.

4th: Bournemouth. 9/1 to win the title.

