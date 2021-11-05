Peterborough United’s 100% winning record against Fulham, the Cottagers’ part in a Posh club record and the greatest goal ever scored at London Road

Tony Adcock scoring for Posh.

Okay it’s only two games and they took place in the old Third Division during one of the most memorable seasons in Posh history.

Posh thumped Fulham 4-1 at London Road in January, 1992 with two goals from Tony Adcock and one apiece from Worrell Sterling and Marcus Ebdon in front of just under 5,000 fans.

The win lifted Posh to a modest 11th place, but when Chris Turner’s side won 1-0 at Craven Cottage in front of just over 5,000 fans the following month an unlikely push for back-to-back promotions had started.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The great George Best.

Adcock was again the scorer as Posh completed a third Football League win a row, a run that stretched to a club record nine games and eventually led to promotion to the second tier for the first time in the club’s history.

The nine-game winning streak started at home to Reading on (5-3) on February 1 and ended with a 1-0 home win over Shrewsbury on March 14.

Also beaten were Hartlepool (1-0), Stockport (3-2), Fulham (1-0), Bolton (1-0), Huddersfield (2-0), Bournemouth (2-1) and Chester (4-2) .

Bradford City stopped the run reaching double figures with a 2-1 win at Valley Parade.

Posh went on to finish sixth in Division Three, but won the play-offs after unforgettable successes against Huddersfield and Stockport County, the latter on the club’s first trip to Wembley Stadium.

Posh v Fulham (home): Barber, Luke, R. Robinson, D. Robinson, Welsh, Halsall, Ebdon, Sterling, Adcock, Charlery, Kimble. Sub used: Butterworth,

Gary Cooper replaced Marcus Ebdon and Bobby Barnes came in for Garry Kimble for the game at Craven Cottage.

Also that season Posh reached the quarter-finals of the League Cup after beating Liverpool, Newcastle and First Division Wimbledon, They lost at Middlesbrough in a quarter-final replay.

**The greatest goal ever seen at London Road was scored by George Best for Fulham in a 2-1 League Cup win over Posh in January, 1977. Best flicked the ball up 25 yards from goal before volleying it into the top corner. England’s World Cup winning captain Bobby Moore and Rodney Marsh also played for Posh that night.