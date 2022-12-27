News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United youngsters on the move and old boys on target in the Premuer League and the Championship

Peterborough United youngsters have been on the move in recent days.

By Alan Swann
54 minutes ago - 1 min read
Posh youngster Aaron Powell (right). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Highly-regarded left-back Aaron Powell has joined National League high-fliers Woking, while midfielder Hisham Chiha has moved to local Northern Premier Midlands Division side Yaxley.

Former Posh superstar Lee Tomlin is also playing non-league football now and he dazzled again in Ilkeston’s 1-1 Southern Premier Division Central draw with Basford. Tomlin has been hired in a player-coach role.

At the other end of English football ex-Posh star Ivan Toney ignored the stick from Spurs fans by scoring for Brentford in a 2-2 Premier League draw at the Brentford Community Stadium. Toney is facing a lengthy ban from football if found guilty of 262 alleged betting offences.

Conor Washington celebrates a Rotherham goal. Photo: Getty Images.
In the Championship 30 year-old Conor Washington came off the bench to score his fourth goal of the season for Rotherham in a 2-2 draw at home to Stoke City.

Sammie Szmodics has picked up an injury and didn’t feature in Blackburn’s 2-1 defeat at Sunderland. He did tune in to the Posh draw at Charlton later in the day though.

Former Posh age group coaches Matthew Etherington and Simon Davies have endured a sticky start in Football League management at Crawley Town. After opening up with a 2-0 home win over promotion-chasing Swindon, Crawley have lost at home to fellow strugglers Hartlepool and Sutton.

Frustratingly former Posh striker Tom Nichols has not appeared in an Etherington team as the club prepare to sell him in January.