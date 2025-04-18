It was a 1-1 draw at home to Stockport County full of commitment and physical clashes, but there were very few scoring chances for either side.
Posh scored late in the first-half with the visitors replying late in the second-half.
RATING KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.
1. JED STEER
Dealt with the crosses in a strong wind very impressively. Kicked well. No tough saves to make before he was beaten by a fine strike - 7. Photo: David Lowndes
2. JAMES DORNELLY
Once more the youngster was tasked to deal with the opposition's best player in Jack Diamond and it was a struggle. Tentative in possession, and found it hard to recover when beaten. Substituted for a more natural defender - 5. Photo: s
3. HARLEY MILLS
The left-back was confident in possession and his first-half set-pieces were dangerous, but he also defended well. Just looks a very good player - 7. Photo: David Lowndes
4. OSCAR WALLIN
The centre-back was very good again against two awkward strikers. Kept tight to them and won his headers - 8. Photo: c
