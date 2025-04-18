Ricky-Jade Jones scores for Posh v Stockport. Photo David Lowndes.Ricky-Jade Jones scores for Posh v Stockport. Photo David Lowndes.
Ricky-Jade Jones scores for Posh v Stockport. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United worked hard to claim a vital point in the battle against relegation from League One

By Alan Swann
Published 5th Apr 2025, 17:51 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 18:11 BST
Peterborough United's players picked up a hard-earned point as they inched towards safety in League One.

It was a 1-1 draw at home to Stockport County full of commitment and physical clashes, but there were very few scoring chances for either side.

Posh scored late in the first-half with the visitors replying late in the second-half.

RATING KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

Dealt with the crosses in a strong wind very impressively. Kicked well. No tough saves to make before he was beaten by a fine strike - 7.

1. JED STEER

Dealt with the crosses in a strong wind very impressively. Kicked well. No tough saves to make before he was beaten by a fine strike - 7.

Once more the youngster was tasked to deal with the opposition's best player in Jack Diamond and it was a struggle. Tentative in possession, and found it hard to recover when beaten. Substituted for a more natural defender - 5.

2. JAMES DORNELLY

Once more the youngster was tasked to deal with the opposition's best player in Jack Diamond and it was a struggle. Tentative in possession, and found it hard to recover when beaten. Substituted for a more natural defender - 5.

The left-back was confident in possession and his first-half set-pieces were dangerous, but he also defended well. Just looks a very good player - 7.

3. HARLEY MILLS

The left-back was confident in possession and his first-half set-pieces were dangerous, but he also defended well. Just looks a very good player - 7.

The centre-back was very good again against two awkward strikers. Kept tight to them and won his headers - 8.

4. OSCAR WALLIN

The centre-back was very good again against two awkward strikers. Kept tight to them and won his headers - 8.

