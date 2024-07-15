Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United ​Women will open their National League Midlands Division season at newly-promoted Worcester City on Sunday, August 18.

​Worcester won the West Midlands Regional League last season to reach National League level for the last time.

The first home game for Posh at Bourne Town FC will be against Lincoln City on August 25.

Barnsley and Lincoln United are also newcomers to a 12-team division after winning the North East Premier Division and East Midlands Regional Premier Division titles respectively.

Posh have recruited defender Emily Sharpe from divisional rivals Loughborough Lightning, while forwards Tara Kirk and Zaiga Làcìte have signed on for another season.

Michael Anderson, a former Sheffield United player and a women’s coach at Nottingham Forest and Leicester City, has been appointed first-team coach.

Posh have played two friendlies against teams from a higher division so far this summer.

The result of the game at Derby County was not disclosed, but Posh went down 3-1 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in Bourne last weekend.

Renai Bennett scored for Posh Women against Wolves. Photo Ruby Red Photography.

Posh took the lead through Renai Bennett before the classy visitors equalised before the break and then added two second-half goals.

Posh lost 7-0 in the FA Women’s Cup to Wolves last season so this was a respectable result.

Posh host Hashtag United in their third pre-season friendly this Sunday (2pm kick off).