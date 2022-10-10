Peterborough United Women slip to National League defeat ahead of a midweek derby fixture

Emily Johnson (blue) in action for Posh Women v Doncaster Belles. Photo: Jason Richardson.

Nadia Khan’s second-half strike condemned Posh to a 1-0 defeat in Division One Midlands in front of a pleasing 376 fans at Bourne Town FC. Posh are now fifth in the table with 10 points from seven matches ahead of a Wednesday night derby against Northampton Town at the Abbey Lawn (7.45pm).

Cassie Steward forced a decent save from the Belles’ ‘keeper in the second minute, but in a tight, even contest clearcut chances were scarce. Posh ‘keeper Neive Corry was forced into action just once, to hold a low shot on the stroke of half-time.

Evie Driscoll-King had a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock in the opening stages of the second-half as Steward’s corner found the defender at the back-post, but she sent her effort into the side-netting. Belles opened the scoring on 52 minutes as the ball was played out to Khan, who was allowed to cut in before firing low into the bottom corner.

Tara Kirk (blue) in action for Posh v Doncaster Belles at Bourne Town FC. Photo: Jason Richardson

The visitors came close to doubling their advantage on 61 minutes as Andrew got a touch onto Holly Housley’s deep corner, but sent it into the side-netting before Laki’s volley from the edge of the box was narrowly wide of the far-post.

Posh boss Dan Lawlor made a double change on 67 minutes as Emily Johnson and Zaiga Lacite replaced Tara Kirk and Steward, with both having a positive impact on the game.

However, it was Belles who came the closest to scoring in the final minutes, forcing Corry into two fantastic saves; one with her feet before she moves impressively low to her right to push Housley’s effort around the post.

Posh: Corry, Copson, Connor, Mugridge, Driscoll-King, Horner, Driscoll, Evans (Bailey, 78min), Kirk (Lacite, 67min), Steward (Johnson, 67min), Perkins.

