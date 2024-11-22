Peterborough United Women sign a South American international
The 23 year-old midfielder has joined her first English club after spells in the United States with Eagle FC and in her home country with Independiente del Valle. She played at every international level from under 13 upwards for Ecuador and won her first senior cap in 2020. She has since played in the women’s Copa America. Aguirre studies at Nottingham University which is how she came into contact with Posh Women’s boss Jake Poole.
The signing is a welcome boost for Posh who have lost their last two National Midlands Division One matches, including to local rivals Northampton Town last weekend. Posh have a tough second round tie in the FA Women’s Cup at higher level Rugby Borough on Sunday when Aguirre could make her debut.
Poole told the club’s press office: “I know Marthina well. She’s an experienced senior international and this is a really exciting opportunity for her to experience English football. She’s a player with lots of quality who has trained with us for the last couple of weeks. She’s a great person and a great player, and we’re really lucky to have her with us.”
Aguirre added: “I can’t wait to get involved, meet the girls and to have the opportunity to play in England. I want to give the best I can for the team and to grow my game, and hopefully we can achieve the goals we have set.”
