Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United Women have signed Ecuadorian international Marthina Aguirre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23 year-old midfielder has joined her first English club after spells in the United States with Eagle FC and in her home country with Independiente del Valle. She played at every international level from under 13 upwards for Ecuador and won her first senior cap in 2020. She has since played in the women’s Copa America. Aguirre studies at Nottingham University which is how she came into contact with Posh Women’s boss Jake Poole.

The signing is a welcome boost for Posh who have lost their last two National Midlands Division One matches, including to local rivals Northampton Town last weekend. Posh have a tough second round tie in the FA Women’s Cup at higher level Rugby Borough on Sunday when Aguirre could make her debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poole told the club’s press office: “I know Marthina well. She’s an experienced senior international and this is a really exciting opportunity for her to experience English football. She’s a player with lots of quality who has trained with us for the last couple of weeks. She’s a great person and a great player, and we’re really lucky to have her with us.”

Marthina Aguirre. Photo Darren Wiles

Aguirre added: “I can’t wait to get involved, meet the girls and to have the opportunity to play in England. I want to give the best I can for the team and to grow my game, and hopefully we can achieve the goals we have set.”