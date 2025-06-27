Peterborough United Women secure the services of several key players and arrange a tough pre-season friendly
Renai Bennett, Emily Meli and long-serving defender Evie Driscoll-King have all committed to the National Midlands Division One club to follow Kayleigh Hines, Edyn Osker, Neive Corry and Lauren Wilshaw. Posh have also announced one new signing in American defender Anna Pitt.
Driscoll-King is closing in on 100 appearances for the club. She has played 94 games in all competitions, scoring 16 times after joining the club from Peterborough Northern Star in the 2021-22 campaign.
Posh manager Jake Poole said: "There are few players at this level with the natural ability that Evie possesses and we are delighted that she remains a Posh player.
"She is a match-winner and a high quality defender who has so much to offer and we are pleased that she will be with us for the forthcoming campaign."
Posh have added an away game at National Southern Premier Division side Oxford United on Sunday, July 20 to their pre-season scheduled. Posh will also face Cambridge United, Gainsborough Trinity, Derby County and London Bees.
