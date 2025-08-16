Peterborough United Women excited to launch as National League promotion bid

By Alan Swann
Published 16th Aug 2025, 07:00 BST
Posh Women's boss Jake Poole (right). Photo Darren Wiles.
Peterborough United open their Women’s National Midlands Division One campaign at Notts County on Sunday.

A new-look squad boasting many new signings is raring to go as they seek to win promotion following a couple of near misses. Posh have finished third in each of the last two seasons when only the champions were promoted. There is an extra promotion spot available in 2025-26, one available to the divisional runners-up providing they win a play-off match.

Last season Notts County finished 4 places and 19 points adrift of Posh.

Posh boss Jake Poole said: “It has been a good pre-season for the squad. We managed to bring in the players that we wanted early, which has meant they have settled into the group quickly, which was important.

"We are looking forward to the opening day. There is always a lot of excitement around, but we know that we have to be at it from the first whistle because every team in this division, including Notts County, can cause you problems, as they have in the past.”

