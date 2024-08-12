Peterborough United win 'shirt of the season in League One' award!
The strip will have a public airing in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Oxford United and the players are due to wear it again in Saturday’s League One match at Shrewsbury.
The shirt is available in adult sizes S to 4XL, junior sizes from 5-14 years as well mini-kits for even younger fans.
The shirt is priced at £50 for adults and £38 for juniors with shorts priced at £25 for adults and £21 for juniors with the mini-kit priced at £40.
It’s available from theposholinestore.com and the club shop at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Even opposition supporters were impressed with the shirt!
FANS’ REACTION
@Zavyhtafc1993
Best kit out of all three so can we use it as a home kit instead of the awful blue kit?
@peterborofutsal
This is an amazing kit Wow! Possibly my favourite ever. Have already written to Father Christmas.
@poshnomad
Super kit and what great models we have.
@jeanneventers
Best kit for a long time! But why wait till after we’ve all spent £50, on one shirt already? Why not release them at the same time? Shame.
@b_j_mart
All three kits ordered this season. Our best selection yet. Fair play.
@JohnVerrall