​Posh unveiled their ‘third’ strip for the 2024-season over the weekend and it was an instant hit with fans on social media.

The strip will have a public airing in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Oxford United and the players are due to wear it again in Saturday’s League One match at Shrewsbury.​

The shirt is available in adult sizes S to 4XL, junior sizes from 5-14 years as well mini-kits for even younger fans.

The shirt is priced at £50 for adults and £38 for juniors with shorts priced at £25 for adults and £21 for juniors with the mini-kit priced at £40.

Abraham Odoh in the latest Posh shirt. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

It’s available from theposholinestore.com and the club shop at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Even opposition supporters were impressed with the shirt!

FANS’ REACTION

Posh just won shirt of the season in League One

The latest Posh shirt.

@Zavyhtafc1993

Best kit out of all three so can we use it as a home kit instead of the awful blue kit?

@peterborofutsal

This is an amazing kit Wow! Possibly my favourite ever. Have already written to Father Christmas.

@poshnomad

Super kit and what great models we have.

@jeanneventers

Best kit for a long time! But why wait till after we’ve all spent £50, on one shirt already? Why not release them at the same time? Shame.

@b_j_mart

All three kits ordered this season. Our best selection yet. Fair play.

@JohnVerrall