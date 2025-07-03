Peterborough United will hand a reprieve to transfer-listed striker if he 'cuts out all the nonsense.'

Bradley Ihionvien in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes striker Brad Ihionvien could save his club a lot of money.

The 21 year-old was placed on the transfer list by Posh towards the end of his first season at the Weston Homes Stadium with manager Darren Ferguson declaring he was a bid fit for the club. Ihionvien had scored just two goals for the club in 15 appearances (5 starts).

Questions had been asked about the player’s attitude, but a player signed from Colchester United appears to have been given a reprieve.

MacAnthony certainly suggested as much during a long interview with the club’s Posh Plus service at the club’s St George’s training camp on Thursday after he was asked about the departures this summer of strikers Ricky-Jade Jones and Malik Mothersille.

"Brad has the attributes he needs to succeed with us,” MacAnthony said. “If we can fix between his ears he could be the one. He’s been given a clean slate by the management team and he’s been working hard at camp. He is big and powerful, coach Kevin Russell loves him, but he just needs to grow up a bit and cut out all the nonsense. We hope the penny drops with him, but if it doesn’t we will go out and acquire someone else.

"The fans need to stop with the hysteria when players leave. The biggest mistake I made last August was not selling Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones and Hector Kyprianou for amounts that would have wiped out the club’s debt. Instead I put the team rather than the club first and we were left with players who became a distraction because they were talking about going elsewhere.

"I told the manager the club must always come first and he totally agreed. I made decisions for the right reasons, but it just didn’t work out.”

MacAnthony also touched on recent Posh outgoings after Emmanuel Fernandez (Rangers), Ricky-Jade Jones (St Pauli), Malik Mothersille (Stockport County) and Kwame Poku (QPR) all left the club.

DARRAGH ON MOTHERSILLE

"Stockport County offered Malik the same money as we offered him. Jim Rodwell of Charlton had been bidding for Malik, but he couldn’t get to the number we wanted. Chelsea had a big sell-on and there was a number I wouldn’t go below. Malik initially wanted the Championship, but Stockport sold their project to him. Malik didn’t want to stay and I am not going to stand in the way of players who want to leave. If you don’t want to be at Peterborough United after one bad season in about 20 years at League One level then so be it and fair play to Stockport for paying the money.”

DARRAGH ON MANNY & KWAME

“Clubs from Italy and Belgium were after him and then Rangers came in for him. He obviously wanted to leave so we did the deal. It took about three-and-a-half weeks. We didn’t want players at the training camp who didn’t want to be here. The money we have received for Manny and Malik has filled our financial hole for the season which was a relief after losing Ricky to an overseas club and thinking we might lose Kwame to Rangers as well.

“The Ricky deal hit me like a ton of bricks and then I heard Poku had a medical planned at Rangers so that was bad, but then another club, and it wasn’t QPR, started bidding for him so I thought something was up. Then I heard Poku’s terms hadn’t been agreed with Rangers and QPR came in for him. Kwame wanted to go there for life-changing money, but also because he could see himself being a star there and getting an even bigger move. The fee we received was okay, but the important thing for us was a sell on because I can see him going for £20-£25 million in his next move and we would get a good piece of that.

More from Darragh’s interview on Friday morning.