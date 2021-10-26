Peterborough United will equal a long-standing club record with a win at Swansea and they could beat it in Darren Ferguson’s 500th match as Posh manager

Tony Philliskirk.

Posh have only won three second-tier games in a row on two previous occasions in the club’s history.

The 1992-93 side - the first team to play at this level - beat Brentford away (1-0), and Grimsby (1-0) and Birmingham City (2-1) at home in successive matches in the second half of that season.

Tony Philliskirk was the matchwinner against Brentford, Tony Adcock claimed the only goal against Grimsby, and a Birmingham defender and Bobby Barnes completed the hat-trick of wins against the Blues.

George Thorne in action for Posh at Ipswich in 2012.

And Darren Ferguson’s 2012-13 team really started their push to avoid relegation in a December run that included wins at leaders Cardiff (2-1), against Bolton at London Road (5-4) and then at Wolves (3-0) on Boxing Day.

Michael Bostwick’s thunderbolt and a Dwight Gayle finish secured a shock win at Cardiff, while Lee Tomlin, Gayle, outstanding on-loan midfielder George Thorne, Mark Little and Gaby Zakuani scored against Bolton who almost completed a fantastic fightback from 2-0, 4-1 and 5-2 down. Tomlin, Tommy Rowe and Gayle scored against Wolves.