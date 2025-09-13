Peterborough United vs Wycombe Wanderers: Live blog as Posh face clash of early League One strugglers
Can Posh overcome a side that have become somewhat of a bogey team?
Find out on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Wycombe
Posh hold on and finally secure victory!
92 mins 2-1 Posh
Ball being pumped into the Posh box with regularity now.
Dealing with them ok so far, Okagbue has done well.
4 more minutes.
6 added minutes
88 mins 2-1 Posh
Another effort on target, Bell heads low but again not enough power to beat Bass.
Posh sub
Lisbie on for Leonard
86 mins 2-1 Posh
Nevett brings down Henderson as he tries to make a run into the box.
Free-kick right on the edge, Henderson blasts the kick straight at Bass, he drops it but recovers to claim down low at the second attempt.
82 mins 2-1 Posh
Posh have just missed the chance to kill the game. Khela wins the ball back, Leonard is totally free on his right, brilliant chance to score but he goes to Lindgren, who makes a complete mess of it and runs himself into the goalkeeper.
He does manage to get the ball back and slide it back to the edge of the box to Garbett to arrive and hit but it goes just over.
79 mins 2-1 Posh
It’s actually Posh looking the more likely to score another at the minute, Leonard with the latest effort from just inside the box, diving block deflects it just wide.
Wycombe subs
Leahy and Woodrow replaced by Bradley Fink and Magnus Westergaard
74 mins 2-1 Posh
Hayes almost catches the keeper out completely with a cross that almost loops right in, just pushed away.
71 mins 2-1 Posh
Posh have taken the sting out of the game somewhat in the last few minutes though, as have the changes.
69 mins 2-1 Posh
Hayes is playing LWB, he pops up on the right though and sends in a deep ball cross that Okagbue meets. Easy save though.
Wycombe subs
Boyd-Munce and James Tilley replace replace Onyendinma and Abbott
Posh sub
Lees down flexing his knee. That’s a bit on a concern.
Okagbue replaces him.
62 2-1 Posh
Onyendinma flicks a header at goal, luckily he does not connect well and Bass can collect it on the bounce, unmarked though.
60 mins 2-1 Posh
Corner almost sneaks in, fired in low and Bass has to scramble to stop it in his line.
Posh subs
Mendy and Morgan off
Hayes and Lindgren on
60 mins 2-1 Posh
It’s panic stations at the back, bodies throwing themselves in front of Wycombe shots in the box after Onyendinma breaks into the right of the box and sends in a low ball.
Corner now