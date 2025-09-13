Live

Peterborough United vs Wycombe Wanderers: Live blog as Posh face clash of early League One strugglers

By Ben Jones
Published 13th Sep 2025, 13:28 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2025, 17:41 BST
Jimmy-Jay Morgan is expected to start for Peterborough United. Photo: David Lowndes.placeholder image
Jimmy-Jay Morgan is expected to start for Peterborough United. Photo: David Lowndes.
Peterborough United host Wycombe Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium (September 13, 3pm).

Can Posh overcome a side that have become somewhat of a bogey team?

Find out on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Wycombe

16:56 BST

FT

Posh hold on and finally secure victory!

16:52 BST

92 mins 2-1 Posh

Ball being pumped into the Posh box with regularity now.

Dealing with them ok so far, Okagbue has done well.

4 more minutes.

16:50 BST

6 added minutes

16:49 BST

88 mins 2-1 Posh

Another effort on target, Bell heads low but again not enough power to beat Bass.

16:47 BST

Posh sub

Lisbie on for Leonard

16:46 BST

86 mins 2-1 Posh

Nevett brings down Henderson as he tries to make a run into the box.

Free-kick right on the edge, Henderson blasts the kick straight at Bass, he drops it but recovers to claim down low at the second attempt.

16:42 BST

82 mins 2-1 Posh

Posh have just missed the chance to kill the game. Khela wins the ball back, Leonard is totally free on his right, brilliant chance to score but he goes to Lindgren, who makes a complete mess of it and runs himself into the goalkeeper.

He does manage to get the ball back and slide it back to the edge of the box to Garbett to arrive and hit but it goes just over.

16:39 BST

79 mins 2-1 Posh

It’s actually Posh looking the more likely to score another at the minute, Leonard with the latest effort from just inside the box, diving block deflects it just wide.

16:37 BST

Wycombe subs

Leahy and Woodrow replaced by Bradley Fink and Magnus Westergaard

16:36 BST

74 mins 2-1 Posh

Hayes almost catches the keeper out completely with a cross that almost loops right in, just pushed away.

16:31 BST

71 mins 2-1 Posh

Posh have taken the sting out of the game somewhat in the last few minutes though, as have the changes.

16:30 BST

69 mins 2-1 Posh

Hayes is playing LWB, he pops up on the right though and sends in a deep ball cross that Okagbue meets. Easy save though.

16:29 BST

Wycombe subs

Boyd-Munce and James Tilley replace replace Onyendinma and Abbott

16:25 BST

Posh sub

Lees down flexing his knee. That’s a bit on a concern.

Okagbue replaces him.

16:22 BST

62 2-1 Posh

Onyendinma flicks a header at goal, luckily he does not connect well and Bass can collect it on the bounce, unmarked though.

16:21 BST

60 mins 2-1 Posh

Corner almost sneaks in, fired in low and Bass has to scramble to stop it in his line.

16:20 BST

Posh subs

Mendy and Morgan off

Hayes and Lindgren on

16:20 BST

60 mins 2-1 Posh

It’s panic stations at the back, bodies throwing themselves in front of Wycombe shots in the box after Onyendinma breaks into the right of the box and sends in a low ball.

Corner now

