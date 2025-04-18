Peterborough United vs Stockport: Live Blog as Posh return to League One action after Vertu Trohpy success

By Ben Jones
Published 18th Apr 2025, 14:16 BST
Harley Mills starts for Peterborough United.Harley Mills starts for Peterborough United.
Peterborough United host Stockport County at the Weston Homes Stadium (April 18, 3pm).

Posh are still in need of points to secure League One safety to must reengage with the league after such a high at Wembley.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Stockport

14:13 BST

Posh

Jed Steer, Harley Mills, Emmanuel Fernandez, Oscar Wallin, James Dornelly, Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Abraham Odoh, Malik Mothersille, Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones

Subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, Carl Johnston, Ryan De Havilland, Chris Conn-Clarke Cian Hayes, Gustav Lindgren, George Nevett

14:19 BST

Stockport

Corey Addai, Ibou Touray, Fraser Horsfall, Brad Hills, Jack Diamond, , Will Collar, Ethan Pye, Kyle Wootton, Ollie Norwood, Odin Bailey, Tanto Olaofe

Subs: Andrew Wogan, Owen Moxon, Jay Mingi, Jayden Fevrier, Sam Cosgrove, Callum Connolly, Benony Andresson

14:32 BST

Team news

Susoho has a knock and Katongo is ill so drop out of the squad

14:57 BST

Here come the teams.

15:05 BST

5 mins 0-0

Collins has been taken out by Olaofe, been down over a minute. Blatant foul for a slide in, played on and no booking. Physio finally allowed on when play breaks down.

15:12 BST

De Havilland will be coming on here.

Collins off on a stretcher

