Peterborough United vs Stockport: Live Blog as Posh return to League One action after Vertu Trohpy success
Posh are still in need of points to secure League One safety to must reengage with the league after such a high at Wembley.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Stockport
Posh
Jed Steer, Harley Mills, Emmanuel Fernandez, Oscar Wallin, James Dornelly, Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Abraham Odoh, Malik Mothersille, Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones
Subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, Carl Johnston, Ryan De Havilland, Chris Conn-Clarke Cian Hayes, Gustav Lindgren, George Nevett
Stockport
Corey Addai, Ibou Touray, Fraser Horsfall, Brad Hills, Jack Diamond, , Will Collar, Ethan Pye, Kyle Wootton, Ollie Norwood, Odin Bailey, Tanto Olaofe
Subs: Andrew Wogan, Owen Moxon, Jay Mingi, Jayden Fevrier, Sam Cosgrove, Callum Connolly, Benony Andresson
Team news
Susoho has a knock and Katongo is ill so drop out of the squad
Here come the teams.
5 mins 0-0
Collins has been taken out by Olaofe, been down over a minute. Blatant foul for a slide in, played on and no booking. Physio finally allowed on when play breaks down.
De Havilland will be coming on here.
Collins off on a stretcher
