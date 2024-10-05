Peterborough United vs Stevenage: Live blog as Posh look to end three-game winless League One run
Joel Randall is not expected to return. Ryan De Havilland could make his return to the squad after Posh’s mounting injury list and the fact he has completed a couple of under 21 games.
Dan Butler, Nathan Thompson, Carl Piergianni and Lewis Freestone are all in the Stevenage team.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Stevenage
That was the last kick of the game...
2-1 Posh
Posh have stolen it right at the death.
Fernandez got his body in the way of the Sparkes corner caused chaos, ball bobbles around before it falls to Poku who slots it into the net.
2-1!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
POKUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU
94 mins
Posh corner
92 mins 1-1
Looks like there’s just no energy on that pitch now, all 22 included.
4 added minutes
89 mins 1-1
Still Posh come forward but there’s not a lot happening. Not much is being created.
Thompson off for Dan Kemp
Nick Freeman on for Phillips
Thompson goes down, physio on
83 mins 1-1
Posh hit back though, Cooper has to palm a Jones cross out of play.
It’s cleared but Posh pick it back up, diagonal ball into the box from De Havilland, Fernandez takes it down and shoots but a diving block at his feet takes it wide.
80 mins 1-1
Great chance Stevenage, simple ball into the box. Freestone has a shot from the middle of the box blocked and Reid then has a shot deflected over.
All panic stations
78 mins 1-1
Collins booked.
That’s a suspension for Rotherham
De Havilland for DOB
74 mins 1-1
Some better stuff from Posh, Randall sends a shot over after Poku passes back to him after a promising run.
71 mins 1-1
Freestone booked as Posh try a rare counter this half, pulls Jones back twice.
Posh win a corner from a blocked cross after an advantage.
Ball sent in deep, Fernandez tries to get onto it, looks like he’s being held but nothing given.
1-1 67 mins
Corner Stevenage
White picks out Piergianni, who wins the header again. Just over this time.
Yet again, here we are in the second half and Posh have lost control of the game.
Fernandez caught on the ball, on the right, Stevenage work the ball over to the left, Thompson picks up space just inside the box and smashes it home.
Thompson
