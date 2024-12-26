Live

Peterborough United vs Mansfield Town: Live blog as Posh in Boxing Day action in League One

By Ben Jones
Published 26th Dec 2024, 13:21 BST
Archie Collins is expected to return against Mansfield Town. Photo: Joe Dent.
Archie Collins is expected to return against Mansfield Town. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United host Mansfield at the Weston Homes Stadium (December 26, 3pm).

Posh are looking to bounce back from their defeat at Stockport on Friday and begin their post-Christmas programme on a high.

Archie Collins, Hector Kyprianou and RIO Adebisi are all expected to feature but illness is believed to have struck the camp again.

You can follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Mansfield

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:53 BST

FT

Defeat again

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:48 BST

4 added minutes

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:46 BSTUpdated 16:46 BST

87 mins 3-0 Mansfield

Posh, just shocking again.

Collins with a terrible ball back to Wallin, poor touch, no attempt at a challenge to get it back, Nevett comes back to cover, clips Oates and he’s last man.

Red card and it’s fair.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:44 BST

That just about tops it all off. Nevett sent off

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:43 BST

83 mins 3-0 Mansfield

Now from the corner Mansfield win the ball back after its cleared, ball fizzed into the box, smashed at goal by Oates, saved by Bilo, don’t think he know alot about it as he stood on his line but it hit and and stayed out.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:40 BST

82 mins 3-0 Mansfield

Katongo booked for a lunge on Boateng.

Free kick leads to pinball in the box, Endus up in Wallin blocking a goalbound Oates shot with his back.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:37 BST

79 mins 3-0 Mansfield

Posh with more of the ball, Mansfield know they have this won. Just sitting on it now.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:36 BST

Mansfield sub

Rhys Oates on for Evans

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:31 BST

Posh sub

De Havilland replaced by DOB

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:30 BST

71 mins 3-0 Mansfield

Lewis and Reed off

Stephen Quinn, Hiram Boateng on

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:29 BST

70 mins 3-0 Mansfield

Another free header from a corner, Baccus ball in, Hewitt headis it but it goes well up in the air and Bilo is able to catch.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:24 BST

66 mins 3-0 Mansfield

It’s a procession now, Lewis into the book for a rash sliding tackle from behind on Collins in his own half

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:23 BST

64 mins 3-0 Mansfield

Posh have been more aggressive this half and have made themselves some more openings but Mansfield maintain a threat on the break.

CCC and Kyprianou have made a positive difference though.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:22 BST

63 mins 3-0 Mansfield

Hewitt yellow card, blatant shirt pull on CCC

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:19 BST

60 mins 3-0 Mansfield

Let off for Posh as Evans shanks a ball he chested down in the box and was swivelling to shoot. Looked a good opening.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:18 BST

Mansfield sub

Alfie Kilgour for Blake-Tracy at the back.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:17 BST

Posh sub

Odoh for Hayes

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:17 BST

58 mins 3-0 Mansfield

Mansfield beat Mills again, Baccus sends in a low cross, Akins lets in run but Lewis blasts over at the near post.

