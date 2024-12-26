Peterborough United vs Mansfield Town: Live blog as Posh in Boxing Day action in League One
Posh are looking to bounce back from their defeat at Stockport on Friday and begin their post-Christmas programme on a high.
Archie Collins, Hector Kyprianou and RIO Adebisi are all expected to feature but illness is believed to have struck the camp again.
You can follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Mansfield
Defeat again
4 added minutes
87 mins 3-0 Mansfield
Posh, just shocking again.
Collins with a terrible ball back to Wallin, poor touch, no attempt at a challenge to get it back, Nevett comes back to cover, clips Oates and he’s last man.
Red card and it’s fair.
That just about tops it all off. Nevett sent off
83 mins 3-0 Mansfield
Now from the corner Mansfield win the ball back after its cleared, ball fizzed into the box, smashed at goal by Oates, saved by Bilo, don’t think he know alot about it as he stood on his line but it hit and and stayed out.
82 mins 3-0 Mansfield
Katongo booked for a lunge on Boateng.
Free kick leads to pinball in the box, Endus up in Wallin blocking a goalbound Oates shot with his back.
79 mins 3-0 Mansfield
Posh with more of the ball, Mansfield know they have this won. Just sitting on it now.
Mansfield sub
Rhys Oates on for Evans
Posh sub
De Havilland replaced by DOB
71 mins 3-0 Mansfield
Lewis and Reed off
Stephen Quinn, Hiram Boateng on
70 mins 3-0 Mansfield
Another free header from a corner, Baccus ball in, Hewitt headis it but it goes well up in the air and Bilo is able to catch.
66 mins 3-0 Mansfield
It’s a procession now, Lewis into the book for a rash sliding tackle from behind on Collins in his own half
64 mins 3-0 Mansfield
Posh have been more aggressive this half and have made themselves some more openings but Mansfield maintain a threat on the break.
CCC and Kyprianou have made a positive difference though.
63 mins 3-0 Mansfield
Hewitt yellow card, blatant shirt pull on CCC
60 mins 3-0 Mansfield
Let off for Posh as Evans shanks a ball he chested down in the box and was swivelling to shoot. Looked a good opening.
Mansfield sub
Alfie Kilgour for Blake-Tracy at the back.
Posh sub
Odoh for Hayes
58 mins 3-0 Mansfield
Mansfield beat Mills again, Baccus sends in a low cross, Akins lets in run but Lewis blasts over at the near post.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.