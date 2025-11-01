Peterborough United vs Cardiff City: Live blog as Luke Williams takes charge for the first time
Luke WIlliams is set to be without the services of George Nevett, Matt Garbett and Jimmy-Jay Morgan for his first game, all of which came off against Blackpool.
Cardiff sit second in League One and could make changes today. Posh lost 2-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium on the opening day of the season.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Cardiff
Cardiff
Nathan Trott. Ronan Kpakio, Will Fish, Dylan Lawlor, Joel Bagan, Alex Robertson, David Turnbull, Rubin Colwill, Omari Kellyman, Cian Ashford, Callum Robinson
Subs: Matthew Turner, Calum Chambers, Gabriel Osho, Ryan Wintle, Dakarai Mafico, Joel Colwill, Tanatswa Nyakuhwa, Isaak Davies, Yousef Salech
Posh
Alex Bass, Harley Mills, Tom O’Connor, Tom Lees, Peter Kioso, Archie Collins, Ben Woods, Kyrell Lisbie, Abraham Odoh, Harry Leonard, Jimmy-May Morgan
Subs: Vicente Reyes, Carl Johnston, James Dornelly, David Okagbue, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Brandon Khela, Ryan De Havilland, Klaidi Lolos, Gustav Lindgren,
Team news shortly
Star striker Bolu Shofowoke is not in the Under 18 side today so we are expecting he could be named on the bench today.