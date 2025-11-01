Luke Williams takes charge of Peterborough United for the first time today. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United face Cardiff City in the FA Cup First Round (November 1, 3pm).

Luke WIlliams is set to be without the services of George Nevett, Matt Garbett and Jimmy-Jay Morgan for his first game, all of which came off against Blackpool.

Cardiff sit second in League One and could make changes today. Posh lost 2-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium on the opening day of the season.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.