Peterborough United vs Cardiff City: Live blog as Luke Williams takes charge for the first time

By Ben Jones
Published 1st Nov 2025, 13:28 GMT
Luke Williams takes charge of Peterborough United for the first time today. Photo: Joe Dent.placeholder image
Luke Williams takes charge of Peterborough United for the first time today. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United face Cardiff City in the FA Cup First Round (November 1, 3pm).

Luke WIlliams is set to be without the services of George Nevett, Matt Garbett and Jimmy-Jay Morgan for his first game, all of which came off against Blackpool.

Cardiff sit second in League One and could make changes today. Posh lost 2-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium on the opening day of the season.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Cardiff

14:11 GMT

Cardiff

Nathan Trott. Ronan Kpakio, Will Fish, Dylan Lawlor, Joel Bagan, Alex Robertson, David Turnbull, Rubin Colwill, Omari Kellyman, Cian Ashford, Callum Robinson

Subs: Matthew Turner, Calum Chambers, Gabriel Osho, Ryan Wintle, Dakarai Mafico, Joel Colwill, Tanatswa Nyakuhwa, Isaak Davies, Yousef Salech

14:07 GMT

Posh

Alex Bass, Harley Mills, Tom O’Connor, Tom Lees, Peter Kioso, Archie Collins, Ben Woods, Kyrell Lisbie, Abraham Odoh, Harry Leonard, Jimmy-May Morgan

Subs: Vicente Reyes, Carl Johnston, James Dornelly, David Okagbue, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Brandon Khela, Ryan De Havilland, Klaidi Lolos, Gustav Lindgren,

13:27 GMT

Team news shortly

Star striker Bolu Shofowoke is not in the Under 18 side today so we are expecting he could be named on the bench today.

