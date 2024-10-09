David Kamara in action for the Posh first team against Stevenage on Tuesday night. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United slipped to just a second defeat of the Professional Development Under 21 League season as Burnley won 5-2 at the idverde Training Ground on Wednesday.

Posh fielded centre-back Ollie Rose, midfielder Tyler Young and striker David Kamara, fresh from their substitute appearances for the first team the night before.

And 18 year-old Kamara struck on 12 minutes to give Posh the lead, five minutes after the striker had been thwarted by a fine save after racing clear of the Burnley defence. Before the opening goal Pemi Aderoju almost scrambled the ball home after fine work from Posh left-back Harley Mills.

Posh continued to press after taking the lead. Centre-back Jensen Sumnall flicked a header from a corner just wide and Aderoju fired over the crossbar after a typically strong burst forward.

David Kamara in first team action on Tuesday. Photo David Lowndes.

But the visitors then took control of the game. Tom Tweedy equalised on 28 minutes and Joe Westley made it 2-1 three minutes later with a superb set-piece strike. Posh ‘keeper Will Blackmore made a smart stop to thwart Westley before the break.

Posh started the second-half brightly with Aderoju seeing a header blocked and a Mills delivery from a corner forced an almighty scramble in the visitors’ penalty area. Within a minute Burnley scored on the breakaway through Joe Bevan, but Posh fought their way back into the game with Mills thrashing the ball home from the edge of the area 20 minutes from time. But Burnley snuffed out the comeback with goals in the 74rd and 75th minutes from Ben Ward and Karmani Ryan respectively.

Posh have now won three and lost two of their five league matches. Nine points is enough for sixth place in an 11-team Northern division, but Posh have several games in hand on most teams in the division. Posh are back in action next Monday (October 14) at next-to-bottom Crewe.

Posh: Blackmore, Freeman, Mills (sub Gbajumo, 79 mins), Mendonca (sub Davies, 75 mins), Sumnall, Rose, Young (sub Skyot, 66 mins), Bogle-Campbell, Kamara (sub McWilliams-Marcano, 83 mins); Fox, Aderoju. Subs: Sykot.