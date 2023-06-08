Benjamin Arthur (left) and Ronnie Edwards (right). Photo: Joe Dent.

Both players are young centre-backs and have/will have the chance to represent England recently.

Edwards has now returned from England U20 duty, where he helped the side rech the last-16 of the U20 World Cup before being knocked out by Italy with a controversial late penalty.

Last summer, he helped the U19s lift the European Championship title.

Arthur has meanwhile been called up to the England U18 side that begin their International Tournament of Lisbon campaign on Friday against Norway.

Edwards (20) is already an established first-team member, having appeared 88 times for the club and is expected to move on in the summer.

West Ham, Chelsea, Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Stoke have all been linked with Edwards in the past.

17-year-old Arthur meanwhile is in his first year of the club and has yet to sign a professional deal but is among the most highly rated young players at the club.

Speaking to Radio Cambridgeshire, Fry has tipped both to go on to reach the Premier League.

He said: “Every club in the country, and worldwide really, will be watching these England games.

"It puts values on the players' heads. We've had several bids for Ronnie Edwards that we've turned down, but he will go eventually because he's class.

“Benjamin Arthur is the same. He's three years younger but he's going to be just as good, if not better.

"Arthur is a bit taller, he's very elegant, very cool, calm and collected.