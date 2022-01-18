After four months out with a hamstring injury, Jack Marriott is set to return to the first team picture in time for Peterborough United’s Championship fixture against West Brom at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Darren Ferguson will have to decide whether to stick with current first choice goalkeeper, Dian Cornell, or replace him with new signing Steven Benda.

The 6ft 4 shot-stopped joined Posh on loan from Swansea City last week to provide Cornell with some competition in between the sticks.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Pompey in 'advanced talks' with Coventry star Portsmouth are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Coventry City striker Tyler Walker on loan. The 25-year-old has scored three goals this season. (Football Insider)

2. Brentford pushing for Lewis-Potter deal Brentford are reportedly pushing to sign Keane Lewis-Potter this month. Hull City turned down an £8 million deal in the summer. (Football League World)

3. Birmingham City keen on Fulham star Birmingham City have expressed interest in Fulham's Anthony Knockaert, who has struggled for minutes in the Championship this season. The Cottagers are understood to be open to offers for the 30-year-old. (HubFootballUK)

4. Terriers receive Colwill boost Levi Colwill is set to remain at Huddersfield Town and see out the remainder of his loan deal. The 18-year-old, on loan from Chelsea, has shone in the Championship this season. (The Athletic)