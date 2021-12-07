Preston North End currently sit in 18th place – nine points above Peterborough – and had recently been struggling with poor form.

The Lilywhites have now sacked Frankie McAvoy and are looking to bring in a new man to lead them to safety, with Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe a name that has been heavily linked.

Posh remain in the bottom three and are without a win in their previous seven fixtures.

Three points against Millwall at the weekend would take them within touching distance of Cardiff City, who sit just outside of the relegation zone.

Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

1. Nottingham Forest in advanced talks with Switzerland international Nottingham Forest are looking to sign free agent Loris Benito until the end of the season. The left-back has been without a club since leaving Bordeaux in August. (Football Insider)

2. Newcastle United target £20m-rated Stoke City striker Eddie Howe reportedly wants Stoke City's Tyrese Campbell at St. James' Park in January. The 21-year-old will cost the Magpies around £20 million. (The Sun)

3. Posh youngster attracting January interest Peterborough United youngster Idris Kanu could be set for an exit from the club in January. The 22-year-old wants regular football and MK Dons, Salford City and Colchester United are thought to be keen. (Football Insider)

4. Derby County star targeted by Premier League trio Derby County captain Tom Lawrence is attracting interest from Watford, Norwich City and Burnley. The 27-year-old is out of contract in the summer. (Derby Telegraph)