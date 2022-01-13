Corbett only joined Posh from West Ham in November and made his debut in a Championship draw with Barnsley the following week.
Meanwhile, 18 year-old goalkeeper Will Blackmore could leave on loan following the signing of Swansea City ‘keeper Steven Benda.
Blackmore has been understudy to current number one Dai Cornell so far this season.
Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...
1. West Brom target allowed to leave
West Brom have recently been linked with Brentford striker Marcus Forss and it has now been reported that the 22-year-old will be allowed to leave on loan. Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Fulham are among the clubs also interested. (Football League World)
2. Luton close to securing Newcastle talent
Luton Town are reportedly close to signing Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson on loan. The Hatters have been heavily linked with the midfielder since the summer. (NewcastleWorld)
3. Dortmund join race for Manchester United starlet
Borussia Dortmund have joined Derby County in the race to sign Amad Diallo on loan from Manchester United. The 19-year-old has made one appearance in the Champions League this season. (Football League World)
4. Middlesbrough join race for Burnley defender
Middlesbrough are battling Sunderland and Hull City for Burnley defender Anthony Glennon. The 22-year-old is currently on loan with Barrow. (Football Insider)
