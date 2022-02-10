Posh endured a difficult 4-0 loss at the hands of Cardiff City last night.
The defeat was their fifth in six league matches and leaves them 22nd in the Championship – two points from safety.
United host Preston North End this weekend, before they face Reading and Derby County – who are both battling to avoid relegation this season.
Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...
1. Ex-Preston coach could join Everton
Former Preston North End coach Kevin Thelwell is reportedly a leading contender to become Everton's new director of football. The 48-year-old joined the Lilywhites in 2004 as their Head of Youth. (Daily Mail)
Photo: Malcolm Couzens
2. Fulham blocked dream move to Arsenal
Former Fulham goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer have revealed how the Cottagers denied him a move to Arsenal in 2010 by placing a £10 million price-tag on his head that "nobody in their right mind" would have paid. The then-37-year-old was eager to join the Gunners. (Daily Star)
Photo: Shaun Botterill
3. Notts Forest target Millwall ace
Nottingham Forest have made Millwall's Jed Wallace their top summer target. The 27-year-old was heavily linked with a move away in January. (The 72)
Photo: Julian Finney
4. 'Groundwork laid' for Cherries departure
Newcastle United are reportedly already laying out the groundwork to sign Lloyd Kelly this summer and intend to sign the Bournemouth defender even if they are relegated. The Magpies scouted Kelly in the Cherries Championship fixture against Barnsley last week. (Football Insider)
Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA