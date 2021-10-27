27th October 2021 - Championship rumours

Peterborough United transfer rumours: Posh deny interest in Nottingham Forest target, Birmingham City set for January transfer blow

Peterborough United chairman Darren MacAnthony has said he is happy to take the social media flak himself if it protects his players and staff.

Wednesday, 27th October 2021

Speaking on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, MacAnthony said: “I’ll happily cover for the players and management as far as the social media trolls are concerned.

“The ‘unhappy campers’ is what I call them and they are around after every defeat.

“Most are young and stupid kids who say stupid things and who weren’t around when the club was really struggling.

“They’ve only had me in charge. They’re not used to only winning two out of 12 games.

“They try to put me down by banging on about recruitment, the lack of strikers etc.

“I’ll take it to protect others.

“Trolls won’t get me down, but bad performances and results will.”

1. Everton ready to offer €24 million for Championship star

Everton are reportedly ready to fork out €24 million to secure Stoke City defender Harry Souttar in JAnuary. A host of Premier League clubs including Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the centre-back. (Fichajes)

2. Swansea City attacker to make January switch to League One

Swansea City's Morgan Whittaker is reportedly set to join Lincoln City in the League One transfer window. The 20-year-old was initially poised to join the club in the summer. (The 72)

3. Birmingham City set for January transfer blow

Birmingham City have been in touch with Charlotte FC as they look to extend Riley McGree's loan spell in England, however it is likely he will return to the MLS club in January as they want him with the club for pre-season. (Football League World)

4. Liverpool join race for Fulham starlet

Liverpool are reportedly set to join Leeds United in the race for Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho. The 19-year-old has three goals and one assist in five league appearances so far this season. (Football League World)

