2nd February 2022 - Championship rumours

Peterborough United transfer rumours: Posh accepted trio of bids for starlet, Southampton eyeing West Brom man

Peterborough United fans failed to keep hold of their star man on deadline day.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 9:49 am

After being heavily linked with a move away, Siriki Dembele finally left Peterborough United on deadline day as he joined Bournemouth.

The winger shone for Posh in League One and has scored five goals in 24 appearances in the Championship this season, with Darren Ferguson’s side have struggled following their promotion.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Hull City eye permanent deal for defender

Hull City are interested in signing Manchester United's Di'Shon Bernard on a permanent basis. The 21-year-old has made 22 league appearances this season. (Hull Live)

Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

2. Ex-Baggies star attracting Championship interest

Robert Snodgrass is reportedly attracting Championship interest following his release by West Brom. The 34-year-old has made six league appearances this season. (The 72)

Photo: Catherine Ivill

3. Southampton eyeing West Brom man

Southampton are thought to be keen on signing West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the summer. The 28-year-old will see his contract expire in the summer. (GiveMeSport)

Photo: Malcolm Couzens

4. Blackpool ace turned down deadline day move

Blackpool's Josh Bowler reportedly rejected Nottingham Forest on deadline day, despite the clubs agreeing a fee. The Seasiders also turned down bids from Bournemouth and Fulham. (Football Insider)

Photo: George Wood

