After being heavily linked with a move away, Siriki Dembele finally left Peterborough United on deadline day as he joined Bournemouth.
The winger shone for Posh in League One and has scored five goals in 24 appearances in the Championship this season, with Darren Ferguson’s side have struggled following their promotion.
1. Hull City eye permanent deal for defender
Hull City are interested in signing Manchester United's Di'Shon Bernard on a permanent basis. The 21-year-old has made 22 league appearances this season. (Hull Live)
2. Ex-Baggies star attracting Championship interest
Robert Snodgrass is reportedly attracting Championship interest following his release by West Brom. The 34-year-old has made six league appearances this season. (The 72)
3. Southampton eyeing West Brom man
Southampton are thought to be keen on signing West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the summer. The 28-year-old will see his contract expire in the summer. (GiveMeSport)
4. Blackpool ace turned down deadline day move
Blackpool's Josh Bowler reportedly rejected Nottingham Forest on deadline day, despite the clubs agreeing a fee. The Seasiders also turned down bids from Bournemouth and Fulham. (Football Insider)
