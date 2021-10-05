Peterborough United transfer rumours: Former Posh striker released by Cardiff City, Swansea City boss looking to bolster attaching options in January

Ahead of the January transfer window, Sheffield United have been scouting Portugal to find potential options to bolster their squad while Swansea City manager Russell Martin has identified the area where the Swans most need to strengthen.
Meanwhile, Administration hit Derby County are preparing for a player exodus when the next window opens as the administrators look to settle the debt at Pride Park while a West Brom striker may have already played his last game for the Baggies after failed attempts to offload him in the summer.
A former Middlesbrough, Peterborough United and Bristol City striker is a free agent after being released by Cardiff City while Scottish side Dundee United are set to snap up a former Coventry City striker who left the Sky Blues in the summer.
Hull City have placed a £12m price tag on their star player with Premier League sides Leicester City and Southampton reportedly interested in the player while Blackburn Rovers have a contract offer on the table for one of their star players who is being eyed up by Scottish champions Rangers.
A Fulham loanee isn’t being drawn on his future with Napoli following reports that the Italian side are looking to make his move permanent while it’s a similar situation with a Bristol City defender who is doing well north of the border with Hearts.
Here are Tuesday’s Championship transfer rumours: