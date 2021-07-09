Peterborough United transfer news: Posh target seals surprise move elsewhere while Reading eye once-£26m winger

The Posh have already brought in the likes of Josh Knight and Jack Marriott, and look set to chase further new recruits over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Peterborough United youth team captain Charlie O’Connell has signed a two-year professional contract at the club, while manager Darren Ferguson has insisted he has no reservations over playing striker Siriki Demebele at the start of next season, despite the player's refusal to sign a new contract.

And there has been plenty of further transfer chatter from around the division as clubs begin to set the wheels in motion for the upcoming campaign.

Here, we take you through all of the latest Peterborough and Championship transfer gossip and news from around the web:

Birmingham City have been linked with a shock move for ex-Liverpool forward Fabio Borini, who has less than a year left on his current deal with Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk. He achieved promotion with Swansea City a decade ago. (Sport Witness)

Reading are understood to have made an offer for free agent Yannick Bolasie. The former £26m Everton man played for Middlesbrough on loan last season, and left the Toffees upon the expiry of his contract last month. (The 72)

Hull City midfielder Richie Smallwood has been tipped to leave the club this summer, with Ipswich Town said to be lining up a move. The Tigers skipper played a key role in the Tigers' promotion back to the Championship last season. (East Anglian Times)

Swansea City have swooped to snap up free agent midfielder Liam Walsh, who has joined the club on a three-year deal. The ex-England youth international was released by Bristol City at the end of last season. (Club website)

Nottingham Forest have been credited with an interest in Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill. The £5m man struggled to score goals for the Canaries last season, and could be deemed surplus to requirements following Norwich's promotion. (Football Insider)

Crystal Palace have beaten a host of fellow top tier sides to complete the signing of midfield starlet Michael Olise. The £8m bargain signing from Reading was named the EFL's Young Player of the Season for the 2020/21 campaign. (Club website)

MK Dons have completed a loan move for Cardiff City striker Max Watters. The 22-year-old, who previously had keen interest from Peterborough United who wanted him on a permanent deal, joined the Bluebirds instead back in January. (Club website)

Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Celtic to sign Sheffield United wing-back George Baldock. He lauded the player's composure and energy, and suggested he could thrive in the Scottish top tier with the Hoops. (Football Insider)