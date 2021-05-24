Peterborough United to tackle Portsmouth in a pre-season friendly

Peterborough United will travel to League One side Portsmouth for a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 31 (3pm kick off).

By Alan Swann
Monday, 24th May 2021, 2:33 pm
Idris Kanu of Peterborough United battles with Marcus Harness of Portsmouth at Fratton Park last season.

The game at Fratton Park will take place seven days before the start of the Championship season.

Posh lost 2-0 at Portsmouth in League One last season before winning the return game 1-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh will travel to League One Gillingham for a summer friendly on Tuesday, July 20 (6pm kick off).

Posh are also expected to play Premier League Newcastle United in a friendly while both teams are in Portugal for pre-season training.

Posh won’t play any friendlies at home this summer to protect their London Road playing surface.