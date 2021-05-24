Peterborough United to tackle Portsmouth in a pre-season friendly
Peterborough United will travel to League One side Portsmouth for a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 31 (3pm kick off).
The game at Fratton Park will take place seven days before the start of the Championship season.
Posh lost 2-0 at Portsmouth in League One last season before winning the return game 1-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Posh will travel to League One Gillingham for a summer friendly on Tuesday, July 20 (6pm kick off).
Posh are also expected to play Premier League Newcastle United in a friendly while both teams are in Portugal for pre-season training.
Posh won’t play any friendlies at home this summer to protect their London Road playing surface.