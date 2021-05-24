Peterborough United to tackle Portsmouth in a pre-season friendly

Idris Kanu of Peterborough United battles with Marcus Harness of Portsmouth at Fratton Park last season.

The game at Fratton Park will take place seven days before the start of the Championship season.

Posh lost 2-0 at Portsmouth in League One last season before winning the return game 1-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh will travel to League One Gillingham for a summer friendly on Tuesday, July 20 (6pm kick off).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh are also expected to play Premier League Newcastle United in a friendly while both teams are in Portugal for pre-season training.