Peterborough United to show a healthy profit in published accounts

Peterborough United’s accounts for the year ending June 2022 will show a profit of almost £1 million.
By Alan Swann
Published 30th Jun 2023, 08:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 08:59 BST

The accounts were signed off by the club on Thursday and will be posted at Companies House today.

Copies will be then sent to shareholders with details of the AGM.

The club will issue a statement later today (Friday).

Posh co-owner Dr Jason Neale (right).Posh co-owner Dr Jason Neale (right).
Posh co-owner Dr Jason Neale (right).
The club’s previous accounts for the year ending June 2021 showed a loss of just over £1 million.

Posh blamed Covid and staffing issues for requesting a three-month delay in filing the latest accounts.

Co-owner Dr Jason Neale said at the time: “Accounts were due on March 31st, however we asked for and have been granted a 3-month extension due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent impact on staffing levels.

"The request was granted without issue.”

