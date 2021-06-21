Peterborough United to keep on gaining from Ivan Toney sale thanks to sizeable sell-on fee

David Raya and Ivan Toney celebrate with the trophy after the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Final (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Toney’s move to Brentford in the summer of 2020, has already earned Posh over £1 million.

The London club’s promotion to the Premier League banked Posh £1 million and that windfall will have been added to by the fact that he appeared over 50 times during the season and scored 31 league goals, good enough for his second consecutive golden boot and a Championship record.

Posh have further clauses that are active this season that will earn them money on games played, goals scored and if Brentford manage to stay-up, which could add up to well over £1 million again.

Ivan Toney after his hat-trick against Accrington Stanley. Photo: Joe Dent.

Thanks to Co-owner Stewart Thompson, who grew up a Newcastle fan, it is now known that Posh would be due 30 percent of any future fee Brentford receive for selling the player. In turn, however, 30 percent of that fee would be due to Toney’s former club, Newcastle.

Speaking recently, he said: “If Brentford sell Ivan Toney we get 30% of that and 30% goes back to Newcastle.

“It’s now cool as a fan, as well as an owner, to be watching games that don’t matter but they all matter!”

Toney has been linked with big money moves to West Ham, Arsenal and Chelsea in the past and even if he was to stay at Brentford in this window; a good goal return in England’s top tier would see his value rise exponentially and may even see England come calling.