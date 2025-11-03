Peterborough United to host another League One side in the second round of the FA Cup
It’s the second successive home tie against a strong League One side for Posh who knocked Cardiff City out in the first round on Saturday courtesy of a Harry Leonard goal. That was a 16th straight first round win for Posh.
Posh have already lost at home to Barnsley in League One this season, 1-0 back in August when a deflected strike from Caylan Vickers just before half-time was enough to seal the three points.
‘The Tykes’ have not been in great League One form of late though. They haven’t won any of their last five League One games, picking up just two points along the way., to drop to 11th in the table, eight points and 13 places above Posh.
Perhaps surprisingly Posh have never played Barnsley in an FA Cup tie.
Ties for the second round are scheduled to be played around the weekend of December 6/7.
Full draw:
Slough Town v Macclesfield
Grimsby Town v Wealdstone
Sutton United v Shrewsbury Town
Swindon Town v Bolton Wanderers
Chelmsford City v Weston-super-Mare
Peterborough United v Barnsley
Boreham Wood v Newport County
MK Dons v Oldham Athletic
Wigan Athletic v Barrow
Fleetwood Town v Luton Town
Salford City v Tamworth or Leyton Orient
Accrington Stanley v Mansfield Town
Stockport County v Cambridge United
Brackley Town v Burton Albion
Blackpool v Carlisle United
Gateshead v Walsall
Exeter City v Wycombe Wanderers
Cheltenham Town v Buxton
Chesterfield v Doncaster Rovers
Port Vale v Bristol Rovers