Peterborough United to host another League One side in the second round of the FA Cup

Jimmy-Jay Morgan in action for Posh against Cardiff in the FA Cup first round on Saturday. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United will play League One rivals Barnsley at the Weston Homes Stadium in the second round of the FA Cup.

It’s the second successive home tie against a strong League One side for Posh who knocked Cardiff City out in the first round on Saturday courtesy of a Harry Leonard goal. That was a 16th straight first round win for Posh.

Posh have already lost at home to Barnsley in League One this season, 1-0 back in August when a deflected strike from Caylan Vickers just before half-time was enough to seal the three points.

‘The Tykes’ have not been in great League One form of late though. They haven’t won any of their last five League One games, picking up just two points along the way., to drop to 11th in the table, eight points and 13 places above Posh.

Perhaps surprisingly Posh have never played Barnsley in an FA Cup tie.

Ties for the second round are scheduled to be played around the weekend of December 6/7.

Full draw:

Slough Town v Macclesfield

Grimsby Town v Wealdstone

Sutton United v Shrewsbury Town

Swindon Town v Bolton Wanderers

Chelmsford City v Weston-super-Mare

Peterborough United v Barnsley

Boreham Wood v Newport County

MK Dons v Oldham Athletic

Wigan Athletic v Barrow

Fleetwood Town v Luton Town

Salford City v Tamworth or Leyton Orient

Accrington Stanley v Mansfield Town

Stockport County v Cambridge United

Brackley Town v Burton Albion

Blackpool v Carlisle United

Gateshead v Walsall

Exeter City v Wycombe Wanderers

Cheltenham Town v Buxton

Chesterfield v Doncaster Rovers

Port Vale v Bristol Rovers