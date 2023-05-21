It was an up-and-down campaign for Peterborough United with a heartbreaking ending at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Posh snuck into the League One play-offs on the final day and even took a 4-0 lead into the semi-final second leg but were unable to convert that impressive advantage into an appearance at Wembley.

It was a similar miserable story in the other knockout competitions with Posh exiting the FA Cup in the second round to Shrewsbury, the League Cup in the first round to League Two Stevenage and the EFL Trophy in the Round of 32 to the Chelsea U21s.

Below all of the players that have played a significant number of games in Posh’s season have been rated by the Peterborough Telegraph.

Key: Letter grades have been used, including plus and minus A (best), B, C, D, E, F, U (worst)

Lucas Bergstrom- C- 28 apps. He started the season in impressive style with some eye-catching saves but then saw his form tail off slightly, as you would expect with a young goalkeeper. Replaced by Darren Ferguson in January as he sought a more experienced man between the sticks and returned to Chelsea.

Will Norris- C+ 24 apps. Brought a calmness to the backline that only an experienced head can, which helped Posh's play-off push but sometimes that strayed into too calm. Not dominant enough when coming out for crosses in a physical league though and went missing when Posh needed him most at Hillsborough.

Dan Butler- D 32 apps (20 starts) Pleasing to see him come back from such a serious injury but he doesn't look quite the same player. Sidelined by the impressive Ogbeta for most of the second half of the campaign.

Nathanael Ogbeta- B+ 20 apps (17 starts, one goal). Very few loan players have endeared themselves to Posh fans so quickly. He gave Posh's left-side a much-needed attacking impetus in the second half of the season. Undoubtedly a big loss for the play-offs.