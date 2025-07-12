Peterborough United teenager determined to repay Peterborough United for rescuing his Football league career

Joe Andrews in action for Posh at Stamford AFC earlier this week. Photo Jason Richardson.

Midfielder Joe Andrews is determined to repay Peterborough United for resurrecting his Football League dream.

Twelve months ago the 19 year-old was reeling after his release from Southampton. He was allowed to leave after spending 12 years in the club’s Academy.

Andrews, whose family live in Bath, joined his local National League South League side Chippenham before Posh swooped to sign him last January. He was loaned back to Chippenham for the rest of their season, but still managed to make his Football League debut for Posh as a substitute in the last game of last season at Rotherham United.

Andrews is now with Posh full-time and has looked so sharp at the pre-season training camp at St George’s Park chairman Darragh MacAnthony mused that ‘the £50k he spent on the player might be the best £50k he’s ever spent.’

"Making my debut was obviously a really good moment for me and it’s a day I will never forget,” Andrews told the Posh Plus service. “Especially after the disappointment of leaving Southampton a year before.

"It’s obviously a big step up for me, but it’s something I’m really enjoying. The intensity we work at as a team is only going to make me a better player. I enjoy getting on the ball, but I’m aware that’s not enough on its own. A midfielder must be good at everything. We have to run and we have to cover decent distances as well as tracking opponents.

"These are all necessary skills given the way we want to play here with the high press. I’m still learning about the way we play, but hopefully I can showcase what I can do and impress the right people.

"I’ve already learnt plenty from the senior professionals who play in my position here, but also from those who play in other positions. And I can tap into the manager’s knowledge as well. I have enjoyed his tactical approach to football and I’ve a learnt quickly from him already so I am sure he will make me a better player.”

Andrews is expected to take part on Saturday’s private friendly at a Championship club. No media, including from Posh, are able to attend the game which won’t be streamed so reaction to the performance/result will be delayed.