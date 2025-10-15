Peterborough United teenage hotshot signs his first professional deal on his 17th birthday

Bolu Shofowoke during his first team debut last season. Photo David Lowndes.

Teenage hotshot Bolu Shofowoke has signed his first professional contract at Peterborough United.

The prolific marksman signed a two-year deal today (Wednesday), his 17th birthday. Footballers can’t sign professional contracts until they are 17 so Posh had to work hard to keep the highly-rated and free-scoring youngster out of the clutches of bigger clubs.

Shofowoke scored twice for Posh Under 21s in a 2-0 Professional Development League win over Fleetwood Town on Tuesday to take his tally for the season for all teams to 12.

He featured for the first team as a substitute in the Carabao Cup defeat to Accrington Stanley earlier this season after making his senior debut as a late substitute against Bolton Wanderers towards the end of last season.

Posh Academy director Dan Robinson said: "Bolu has made good progress since he was an under 16, scoring lots of goals, and he deserves his professional contract.

"He is now stepping up to the under 21s as well as playing for the under 18s and his all-round game is developing well. We are delighted he has signed his first professional deal."

Shofowoke, who joined the Posh Academy as a 13-year-old, iwas thrilled to put pen to paper on a professional deal and thanked those around him for the support he has received.

Shofowoke said: "I am really happy to sign the contract. It is a really special moment for me. I am excited to still be at the club, surrounded by good people. The coaches have helped me massively from the time I walked into the club to now and I am really grateful for that support.

"I found out about the contract after a training session and, I will be honest, it was a massive surprise, I didn't see it coming at all, but it was really nice because my family were there at the time and we were all so delighted. I just have to keep my head down and work hard now and make the most of the opportunity."