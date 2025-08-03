Peterborough United talking points: 'Cutting a depleted team some slack.' 'Could Brad and Gustav play together? Does the EFL fixture computer really operate randomly?

Archie Collins in action for Posh at Cardiff City. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

The opening day of the League One season was disappointing, worrying and not at all unexpected by many Peterborough United fans.

But some slack should be cut for a Posh side who were dealt two huge blows in the run-up to the game at Cardiff City, one that ended in a far from flattering 2-1 win for the home side.

Posh have spent pre-season building a defensive structure based on the presence of new goalkeeper Alex Bass and new club captain Sam Hughes. Both were ruled out of the trip to South Wales because of injuries that will keep out Bass until the middle of September and Hughes on the sidelines until the start of November. Anyone who thought long absences for Kwame Poku, Hector Kyprianou and others last season would mean the law of averages redressing the balance in 2025-26 were badly mistaken.

No Bass or Hughes didn’t excuse the lack of invention or intent going forward though. That’s where the worry and disappointment kicked in.

Harley Mills in action for Posh at Cardiff City. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

OTHER TALKING POINTS FROM CARDIFF 2, POSH 1…

1) Posh have already made one unplanned excursion into the transfer market by bringing in Norwich City ‘keeper Vicente Reyes as cover for Bass. They will now attempt another to find a replacement for Hughes. Left-sided centre-backs are not easy to find as Posh found out last summer, but a clear week must be used wisely with one ready for next Saturday's visit of League One title favourites Luton Town to the Weston Homes Stadium.

2) Salary cap space will be needed and Posh boss Darren Ferguson now looks likely to do what many of us thought he would do last May and try and offload a couple of disappointing recent signings. Chris Conn-Clarke must be fearing the worst. He didn’t make a matchday squad of 18 at Cardiff and Posh have now signed Klaidi Lolos who can play in Conn-Clarke’s favoured position of ‘number 10’.

3) Posh could also of course cash in on midfielder Archie Collins if he decides against signing what chairman Darragh MacAnthony described as ‘the most lucrative contract ever offered to a Posh player’ on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast this weekend. Collins would command a sizeable fee now, but could leave on a free transfer next summer. He’s a small man, but Collins would leave a huge hole if he did leave. He seemed to be fighting a lone midfield battle at Cardiff City at times yesterday. His departure would increase the likelihood of a relegation battle, unless the fee received was invested wisely rather than on pure potential.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson during the game at Cardiff City. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

4) The link with Posh to Cheltenham Town winger Ethon Archer is a strange one given Posh have four natural wide players on their books. The source of the story was one of the more reliable EFL journalists though. It was noticeable yesterday that Posh occasionally played through an aggressive press to feed their starting wingers, but they tended to promptly kill forward momentum by stopping, and then retreating thus halting transition attempts that are so vital to the way Darren Ferguson’s side wants to play.

5) Brad Ihionvien was an impressive centre-forward at Cardiff. Gustav Lindgren came of the substitutes’ bench and almost equalised with an instinctive finish. I wonder if they could play together? Ihionvien was often ploughing a lone forward furrow yesterday with midfielders unable to get up in support. Ferguson has played two up top successfully in his Posh managerial days, but Aaron Mclean and Craig Mackail-Smith had George Boyd supplying and supporting them. A midfield diamond formation suits a front two, but Posh don’t have the players for that. They’ve recruited constantly for the 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 formations.

6) It’s now three seasons in a row Posh have had to open their League One season against a relegated Championship club. It was Reading away in 2023-24 and Huddersfield at home last season. The EFL fixture computer operates randomly apparently.