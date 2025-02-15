Cian Hayes. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United ‘supersub’ Cian Hayes had a point to prove when he was sent on with his side 1-0 down in their League One match at Stevenage on Saturday.

And he did it in style by slamming home an equaliser midway through the second-half, just six minutes after he’d replaced Chris Conn-Clarke, but there was disappointment in the Posh ranks as no further goals followed and the match finished 1-1.

The draw kept Posh three points clear of the relegation zone. It was just a third point in the last 13 away games for Darren Ferguson’s struggling side. It was a fourth goal of the season for 21 year-old Hayes who has started just 10 League One games since moving to Posh from Fleetwood Town in the summer.

Hayes was serenaded by the travelling fans when he emerged for the post-match warm-down.

“I was happy to get on as I had a point to prove after not getting on in the last game,” Hayes told the Posh Plus service. “With the goal I just decided to get a strike off as hard as I could and luckily it flew in. Sometimes it’s best not to try and score the perfect goal and instead put your foot through it. It could get deflected in or the ‘keeper could spill it to one of your teammates.

"I constantly wanted to get on the ball after I scored as my confidence was high, but I didn’t get possession as often as I expected, but that’s football. We had momentum at that point, but the game went scrappy again and that’s not what we wanted as we want to play and be an attacking threat.

"We are only interested in wins, but a point away from home is something to build on I guess and fair play to our fans as they have followed us around the country even though we haven’t been good enough. Hopefully this point is the start of something.”

Posh are on the road again next Saturday (Feb 22) when they travel to play-off chasing Huddersfield Town.