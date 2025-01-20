Peterborough United summer sent out on loan to League Two side

By Ben Jones
Published 20th Jan 2025, 15:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Jack Sparkes has been sent out on loan to League Two side Chesterfield for the rest of the season.

Sparkes only joined the club in the summer and signed a three-year contract.

He was drafted in after number one target Rio Adebisi suffered a knee injury in pre-season and was ruled out for four months; he has subsequently been ruled out for the whole campaign with another issue in the same knee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 24-year-old arrived to much fanfare after appearing 38 times for Portsmouth last season to help them lift the League One title.

Jack Sparkes in action for Peterborough United. Photo: David Lowndes.Jack Sparkes in action for Peterborough United. Photo: David Lowndes.
Jack Sparkes in action for Peterborough United. Photo: David Lowndes.

He has struggled for form, however, and has fallen out of favour at Posh in recent weeks. He has lost has place in the side first to youngster Harley Mills but now to January signing Tayo Edun, who started against Leyton Orient.

Sparkes has made 28 appearances for Posh in all competitions this season but has not featured since New Year’s Day.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “I had a chat with Jack a couple of weeks ago and it was an honest conversation. Sometimes signings don't work out as well as you would hope.

"We wanted to go in a different direction in that position, which is why we brought in Tayo who I thought performed very well on Saturday."

Related topics:Darren FergusonLeague TwoChesterfieldLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice