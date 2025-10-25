Peterborough United suffer a morale-crushing defeat in the basement battle against Blackpool

Jimmy-Jay Morgan in action for Posh v Blackpool. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United suffered a morale-crushing defeat at the hands of relegation rivals Blackpool at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh had enough of the ball and created enough half-chances to win comfortably, but went down 2-1 as visiting substitute Scott Banks struck a superb winning goal four minutes from time.

The result meant the team exchanged places at the bottom of the table with Posh now two points adrift at the foot and five points from a place a safety. What this means for the immediate future of Posh boss Darren Ferguson is anyone’s guess, but he set this team up to play positively and beat a team without a point from any away game this season. He delivered a game-plan which poor finishing, poor decision-making and some ill fortune meant wasn’t executed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh had fought back well from conceding an own goal 11 minutes before the break and equalised through Matt Garbett’s fine strike just before the interval. The woodwork was struck early into the second-half by Harry Leonard, but one moment of late carelessness allied to a fine finish meant even a point proved elusive. It was harsh on the home side given their play between the penalty areas.

Ferguson delivered a selection curveball. As expected David Okagbue replaced the suspended Tom Lees in defence, but last weekend’s left wing-back Harley Mills and central midfielder Ben Woods were left out in favour of Kyrell Lisbie and Brandon Khela respectively. It was Lisbie’s first League One start since the 3-0 defeat at Exeter City on August 30.

Klaidi Lolos returned to the substitutes’ bench. Blackpool had four teenagers on their substitutes’ bench because of an ongoing injury crisis.

Few would have been expecting a classic. Posh started the day with the fewest home points and goals in the division, while Blackpool had yet to win a single point on their travels. ‘The Seasiders’ were putting their faith in a new boss bounce following the appointment earlier in the week of Ian Evatt, a manager who had never lost to Posh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Posh, who shifted formation to 4-2-3-1, started brightly. Tom O’Connor started at left-back with Jimmy-Jay Morgan playing as 10 and Lisbie deployed wide on the left. Garbett started on the right, but was given licence to roam.

Garbett saw an early sighter from long range tipped over the bar by visiting goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell after Lisbie’s control had let him down following a fine Khela pass. Harry Leonard was next to threaten with a decent header from a Khela cross.

Pool’s only threat before they scored was a clever corner ruined by Bowler missing his kick entirely.

Posh lost their way a little and eventually conceded, but their response was impressive. Mills freed Morgan, but he failed to shoot for some reason and the chance disappeared. Garbett soon drew Posh level though with a fine strike after a Mills corner had been cleared to the edge of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leonard headed a 52nd minute Mills corner against the crossbar with Morgan converting the rebound from an offside position. Fraser Horsfall then made a superb clearance from another fine Mills cross.

Khela’s surging run into the penalty area was ruined by a weak shot that Peacock-Farrell saved, but Posh did tire and the substitutions they had to make didn’t really help.

There had been earlier warning signs when Ashley Fletcher poked over the bar from close range and when Lee Evans whistled a free kick just past a post, but the winning goal came out of the blue and followed a terrible pass from O’Connor. He tried to find Kioso 20 yards into the visiting half, but the ball was picked off with a right-back miles out of position.

Three passes later and Banks was able to curl home from a difficult position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh rallied and fizzed a few more balls into the penalty area with Leonard seeing one header palmed away by Peacock-Farrell. The expensive recruit from Blackburn can’t buy a goal at the moment and his desperate thrash at goal after a powerful run forward from Collins in added time summed his form up.

Posh are in dire straits. They need everyone firing or worst fears will be realised.

Posh: Alex Bass, Peter Kioso, David Okagbue, George Nevett (sub Harley Mills, 26 mins), Tom O’Connor, Archie Collins, Brandon Khela, Matthew Garbett (sub Ben Woods, 80 mins), Kyrell Lisbie (sub Abraham, Jimmy-Jay Morgan (sub Gustav Lindgren, 80 mins), Harry Leonard.

Unused subs: Klaidi Lolos, Vicente Reyes, James Dornelly, Harley Mills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Andrew Lyons, Oliver Casey, Fraser Horsfall, Jordan Brown, Lee Evans. Ashley Fletcher, Tom Bloxham (sub Terry Bondon, 90 + 7 mins)., CJ Hamilton (sub Scott Banks, 74 mins), Josh Bowler (sub Emil Hansson, 79 mins), Zak Ashworth.

Unused subs: Theo Upton, Spencer Knight, George Elder, Franco Ravizzoli.

GOALS: Posh – Garbett (45 mins).

Blackpool – Kioso (og, 34 mins), Banks (86 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Mills (unsportsmanlike conduct), Khela (foul), Collins (foul).

Blackpool – Ashworth (foul), Hamilton (unsportsmanlike conduct), Brown (foul), Evans (foul).

REFEREE: Sam Mulhall 6.

ATTENDANCE: 8,315 (454 Blackpool).