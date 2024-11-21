Bradley Ihionvien in action for Posh at Bolton. He hasn't played for the first team since that game. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United striker Bradley Ihionvien faces months on the sidelines after a scan discovered an abnormality in his leg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ihionvien has suffered a miserable time since moving from Colchester United at the end of the summer transfer window. He scored on his debut as a substitute in an EFL Trophy win at Gillingham, but picked up an injury during that game. He has made just five substitute appearances in total for Posh, the last in a 1-0 League One defeat in Bolton.

Ihionvien was sent for a scan this week to try to get to the bottom of the problem and the results weren’t good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Bradley has suffered a freak injury,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “They’ve found another bone has grown in his leg among other things and he will need to stay off his feet for a couple of months.”

Ferguson updated the PT on the other Posh injury problems on Wednesday. Jadel Katongo should return to the squad for the FA Cup second round tie at home to Notts County on November 30, while Hector Kyprianou, Rio Adebisi and Jed Steer are on course to be involved in the League One derby at Northampton Town on December 9.