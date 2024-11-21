Peterborough United striker will be sidelined for months because of injury
Ihionvien has suffered a miserable time since moving from Colchester United at the end of the summer transfer window. He scored on his debut as a substitute in an EFL Trophy win at Gillingham, but picked up an injury during that game. He has made just five substitute appearances in total for Posh, the last in a 1-0 League One defeat in Bolton.
Ihionvien was sent for a scan this week to try to get to the bottom of the problem and the results weren’t good.
"Bradley has suffered a freak injury,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “They’ve found another bone has grown in his leg among other things and he will need to stay off his feet for a couple of months.”
Ferguson updated the PT on the other Posh injury problems on Wednesday. Jadel Katongo should return to the squad for the FA Cup second round tie at home to Notts County on November 30, while Hector Kyprianou, Rio Adebisi and Jed Steer are on course to be involved in the League One derby at Northampton Town on December 9.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.